UPSC Recruitment: Apply for Assistant Professor, Assistant Director posts on upsc.gov.in, here's direct link

UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for various Assistant Professor, Assistant Director, Assistant Defence Estates Officer, Senior Scientific Officer and Medical Officer vacancies.

The Commission has issued a notification for over 60 vacancies on its official website at upsc.gov.in.

Interested candidates can check all the important details below.

UPSC Recruitment: Vacancy details

Assistant Professor (Mechatronics) -- 1

Assistant Defence Estates Officer -- 6

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Armament) -- 3

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Chemistry) -- 3

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Engineering) -- 3

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Gentex) -- 2

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Instrumentation) -- 1

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Metallurgy) -- 2

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Military Explosives) -- 2

Assistant Director (Economist) -- 1

Assistant Director (Information Technology) -- 29

Assistant Director (Horticulture) -- 3

Medical Officer (Ayurveda) -- 3

Medical Officer (Unani) -- 5

UPSC Recruitment: Here's how to apply

Interested candidates can ONLY apply ONLINE at http://www.upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode will not be accepted by the Commission.

UPSC Recruitment: Last date to apply

Candidates need to apply by November 11, 2021.

