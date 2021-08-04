UPSC Recruitment: CDS II 2021 notification released @upsc.gov.in, check direct link and other details

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday (August 4) released the recruitment notification for Combined Defence Services Exam (II) 2021 (CDS II 2021) on its official website - upsc.gov.in. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through http://upsconline.nic.in and the online applications can be filled up to August 24 (6:00 PM).

Name of the course and number of vacancies:

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun — 100



Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala — 22

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) — 32

Officers' Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) — 169

Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) - 16

Age limit:

(i) For IMA — Unmarried male candidates born between July 2, 1998 and July 1, 2003.

(ii) For Indian Naval Academy — Unmarried male candidates born between July 2, 1998 and July 1, 2003.

(iii) For Air Force Academy — 20 to 24 years as on July 1, 2022.

(iv) For Officers' Training Academy (SSC Course for men) — Unmarried male candidates born between July 2, 1997 and July 1, 2003.

(v) For Officers' Training Academy (SSC Women Non-Technical Course) — Unmarried women candidates born between July 2, 1997 and July 1, 2003.

Date of exam:

The tentative date to conduct Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021 is November 14.

