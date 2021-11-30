UPSC Recruitment: Few days left to apply for several vacancies at upsc.gov.in, check details

UPSC Recruitment: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced several vacancies for Professor, Associate Professors, Assistant Professors, Joint Assistant Directors, Deputy Director of Employment and Senior Assistant Controllers
The Commission has issued a detailed notification on its official website (www.upsc.gov.in) and has invited applications from interested candidates.
Check all the important details below.
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details
- Professor (Electrical Engineering) - 01 Post
- Associate Professor - 06 Posts
- Assistant Professor - 12 Posts
- Joint Assistant Director - 03 Posts
- Deputy Director of Employment - 06 Posts
- Senior Assistant Controller - 08 Posts
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Fees
UR candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Last Date
The last date to apply online is December 2, 2021.
Check UPSC Recruitment 2021 Official Notification
