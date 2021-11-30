हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPSC

UPSC Recruitment: Few days left to apply for several vacancies at upsc.gov.in, check details

Scroll down to check all the important details.

UPSC Recruitment: Few days left to apply for several vacancies at upsc.gov.in, check details
Representational Image (Pixabay)

UPSC Recruitment: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced several vacancies for Professor, Associate Professors, Assistant Professors, Joint Assistant Directors, Deputy Director of Employment and Senior Assistant Controllers

The Commission has issued a detailed notification on its official website (www.upsc.gov.in) and has invited applications from interested candidates. 

Check all the important details below.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details 

  • Professor (Electrical Engineering) - 01 Post 
  • Associate Professor -  06 Posts 
  • Assistant Professor - 12 Posts 
  • Joint Assistant Director - 03 Posts 
  • Deputy Director of Employment - 06 Posts 
  • Senior Assistant Controller - 08 Posts 

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Fees

UR candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Last Date

The last date to apply online is December 2, 2021.

Check UPSC Recruitment 2021 Official Notification

