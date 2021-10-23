UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 64 vacancies of Assistant Director and Officer posts on upsc.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of 64 posts. The Commission has invited applications for the post of Assistant Director and Officer roles in various departments.

The interested and eligible candidates can check details below and then apply now on upsc.gov.in. It may be noted that the last day to apply for this recruitment drive is November 11, 2021 and the last for printing the online application form is November 12, 2021.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Last date to apply for 64 posts November 11, 2021

Last date to print application forms November 12, 2021

Note: The candidates must note that the printing of applications is mandatory as it would help them in future.

ALSO READ | FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 220 posts at fssai.gov.in, check selection process, other details here

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Assistant Professor (Mechatronics)- 1

Assistant Defence Estates Officer- 6

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Armament)- 3

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Chemistry)- 3

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Engineering)- 3

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Gentex)- 2

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Instrumentation)- 1

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Metallurgy)- 2

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-II (Military Explosives)- 2

Assistant Director (Economist)- 1

Assistant Director (Information Technology)- 29

Assistant Director (Horticulture)- 3

Medical Officer (Ayurveda)- 3

Medical Officer (Unani)- 5

Total vacancies- 64

Click here to read UPSC Recruitment 2021 detailed notification

UPSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website – upsc.gov.in

Step 2. On the Homepage, click on the Recruitment tab

Step 3. After this click on 'Online Recruitment Application'

Step 4. Click on 'Apply now' and fill in the details in the application form

Step 5. Upload required documents and pay the application fee

Step 6. Click on submit

Step 7, Download and print a copy for future reference

Live TV