हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPTET 2021

UPTET 2021 Result to be released on updeled.gov.in, check how to download

UPTET 2021 Result: Candidates can check the result once it is announced on updeled.gov.in. 

UPTET 2021 Result to be released on updeled.gov.in, check how to download
Representational image

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test 2021 result is expected soon. Once the results are announced, candidates can check the UPTET 2021 result on updeled.gov.in. 

The official date of UPTET result 2021 is yet to be announced. UPTET provisional answer key was released earlier on January 27 this year. 

After being cancelled on November 28, 2021, due to a paper leak, UPTET 2021 was finally conducted again on January 23. A total of 21,65,179 candidates were registered for the UPTET 2021, out of which 12,91,627 were for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level. 

UPTET 2021 result: How to download

1. Visit the official UPBEB website at updeled.gov.in. 

2. Click on‘UPTET Result 2021’ link on the homepage.

3. Login using registration number, OTP, and captcha. 

4. UPTET Final Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference. 

UPTET is a minimum qualification required to teach in primary (Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Classes 6-8) government schools in Uttar Pradesh.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UPTET 2021UPTET 2021 ResultUttar Pradesh Basic Education BoardUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

ESIC recruitment 2022: Several vacancies announced on esic.nic.in, details here

Must Watch

PT11M59S

Russia Ukraine Conflict: Massive fire in Lviv, Ukraine