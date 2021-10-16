UPTET 2021: Last date to register is October 25, check how to apply

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board commenced the registration process for UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021. Candidates can apply on the official website of the board on updeled.gov.in.

The last date to fill the application form is October 25. The deadline to pay the application fee is by October 26.

UPTET is a minimum qualification for appointment as teacher in government schools in the state. As per media reports, over 16 lakh students had appeared for UPTET 2019.

UPTET exam 2021:

UPTET exam will be held on November 28 in two shifts. The first exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm, while the second paper will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The UPTET 2021 admit cards will be issued on November 17, the board had said earlier. The result is expected on December 28.

The UPTET 2021 was earlier scheduled on July 25 but was delayed due to COVID-19 second wave.

UPTET 2021: How to apply

1. Visit the website Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board on updeled.gov.in

2. Click on the link ‘Candidate Registration’

3. Read the instructions carefully and fill the application form

4. Upload the documents and pay the application fees

5. Submit and download the form

6. Take a printout for future reference

Application fees:

General and other backward castes (OBC) candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 800. For scheduled tribe (ST) and scheduled caste (SC) candidates, the fee is Rs 400, as per the notification. While people with disabilities will have to submit Rs 200 to appear for UPTET.

