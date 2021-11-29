UPTET question paper leak: BJP playing with future of youth, says Asaduddin Owaisi

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday (November 28, 2021) hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the leak of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) question paper and charged the state government with playing with the future of the youth.

He took a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that because of his government's failure, the future of nearly 20 lakh youths has suffered a setback.

The Lok Sabha MP also questioned how the question paper could be leaked when the Yogi Adityanath government claims to have a tough stance towards criminals.

Earlier in the day, Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party had also attacked the state government over the leak of the UPTET question paper.

"Cancellation of the UPTET examination due to the leak of the question paper is like playing with the future of nearly 20 lakh aspirants. Paper leaks, cancellation of the examination is common in the BJP government," SP's Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet.

"Corruption in education in UP is at an all-time high. The unemployed will usher in a revolution, and there will be a change in 2022," he added.

UPTET 2021 की परीक्षा का पेपर लीक होने की वजह से रद्द होना बीसों लाख बेरोज़गार अभ्यर्थियों के भविष्य के साथ खिलवाड़ है। भाजपा सरकार में पेपर लीक होना, परीक्षा व परिणाम रद्द होना आम बात है। उप्र शैक्षिक भ्रष्टाचार के चरम पर है। बेरोज़गारों का इंक़लाब होगा ~ बाइस में बदलाव होगा! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 28, 2021

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that corruption in education and recruitment has become the identity of BJP.

भर्तियों में भ्रष्टाचार, पेपर आउट ही भाजपा सरकार की पहचान बन चुका है। आज यूपी टेट का पेपर आउट होने की वजह से लाखों युवाओं की मेहनत पर पानी फिर गया। हर बार पेपर आउट होने पर @myogiadityanath जी की सरकार ने भ्रष्टाचार में शामिल बड़ी मछलियों को बचाया है, इसलिए भ्रष्टाचार चरम पर है। pic.twitter.com/gdEz5az7iq — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 28, 2021

BSP chief Mayawati criticised the BJP and the previous SP government for such incidents and asked for a high-level probe into the matter from the current government.

"The UP government must take this incident very seriously, get a high-level probe done, ensure that the guilty are punished, and make concrete arrangements to re-conduct this examination. This is the demand of the BSP," she said.

2. यूपी सरकार इस ताजा घटना को पूरी गंभीरता से लेकर इसकी अति-शीघ्र उच्च-स्तरीय जाँच कराए एवं दोषियों को सख्त कानूनी सजा सुनिश्चित करे तथा आगे यथाशीघ्र इस परीक्षा को सुचारू रूप से कराने की पुख्ता व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करे, बीएसपी की यह माँग। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) November 28, 2021

UPTET cancelled after paper leak, 29 arrested

The UPTET was scheduled to be held on Sunday but was cancelled after a question paper for the exam was leaked. Close to 20 lakh candidates were to appear for the test.

In a statement, the UP government said that 29 people have been arrested in this connection, of which, 16 were made from Prayagraj and four from Lucknow.

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will conduct the exam again after one month. The government will bear the entire expenditure on the re-examination, said Basic Education Department Additional Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar.

Search is on for the rest of the members of the gang, the government said.

Yogi says will invoke NSA against culprits

After the paper leak, CM Yogi Adityanath informed that he has issued an order to cancel the examination and arrest the entire racket.

"Instructions were also given to conduct the exam within a month, and that no candidate should be charged additional fee," he added.

He said orders were given to transport the students back to their home towns in UPSRTC buses free of cost on the basis of their admit cards.

"Those who have committed this act should listen that cases will be registered against them under the Gangster Act and the National Security Act," he said.

The CM also stated that properties will be seized by the government of those involved in the act.

UPTET का पेपर लीक करने वाले गिरोह को गिरफ्तार करने के निर्देश दिए जा चुके हैं। दोषियों को चिह्नित कर त्वरित कार्रवाई की जा रही है। दोषियों के विरुद्ध गैंगस्टर एक्ट के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज कर उनकी संपत्ति भी जब्त की जाएगी। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 28, 2021

