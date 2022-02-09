UP NHM Recruitment 2022: Apply for 4000 CHO posts at upnrhm.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UP NHM) has invited applications to hire for Community Health Officer (CHO) posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at upnrhm.gov.in.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 4,000 CHO posts on a contractual basis. Candidates can apply on or before February 13, 2022, till 11:59 pm.

UP NHM Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Unreserved Category (UR) – 1,600 posts

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) – 400 posts

Other Backward Class (OBC) – 1,080 posts

Scheduled Castes (SCs) – 840 posts

Scheduled Tribes (STs) – 80 posts

UP NHM Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have completed BSc (Nursing) with an integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) can apply. Candidates with a Post Basic BSc (Nursing) course with an integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) are also eligible to apply.

UP NHM Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Applicants must be less than 35 years of age as on February 4, 2022. For the reserved category, there will be upper age relaxation as per the government rules.

UP NHM Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit and percentage of total marks obtained in the final year of BSc (Nursing) /Post Basic BSc (Nursing) Examination.

UP NHM Recruitment 2022: Application fees

There is no application fee.

