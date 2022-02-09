हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP NHM recruitment

UP NHM Recruitment 2022: Apply for 4000 CHO posts at upnrhm.gov.in, details here

The Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UP NHM) has invited applications to hire for Community Health Officer (CHO) posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at upnrhm.gov.in.

Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission Recruitment 2022: Apply for 4000 CHO posts at upnrhm.gov.in, details here
Representational image

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (UP NHM) has invited applications to hire for Community Health Officer (CHO) posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at upnrhm.gov.in.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 4,000 CHO posts on a contractual basis. Candidates can apply on or before February 13, 2022, till 11:59 pm.

UP NHM Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Unreserved Category (UR) – 1,600 posts

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) – 400 posts

Other Backward Class (OBC) – 1,080 posts

Scheduled Castes (SCs) – 840 posts

Scheduled Tribes (STs) – 80 posts

UP NHM Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have completed BSc (Nursing) with an integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) can apply. Candidates with a Post Basic BSc (Nursing) course with an integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) are also eligible to apply. 

UP NHM Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Applicants must be less than 35 years of age as on February 4, 2022. For the reserved category, there will be upper age relaxation as per the government rules. 

UP NHM Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit and percentage of total marks obtained in the final year of BSc (Nursing) /Post Basic BSc (Nursing) Examination.

UP NHM Recruitment 2022: Application fees

There is no application fee. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UP NHM recruitmentUttar Pradesh National Health Mission RecruitmentUttar Pradesh National Health Mission Recruitment 2022
Next
Story

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Apply for 500 generalist officer posts, details here

Must Watch

PT4M55S

Zee Exclusive: Will fulfill the promises made to the public, says Akhilesh Yadav