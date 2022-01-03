WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Several vacancies announced at wbpsc.gov.in, check more details here

WBPSC Recruitment 2022: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced several vacancies and has invited applications from Indian citizens.
According to the advertisement released at https://wbpsc.gov.in, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill posts of the 'ASSISTANT PROFESSORS' in various subjects.
WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
- Economics (Methodology course): 01 (For OBC category)
- Hindi (Methodology course): 01 (For ST category)
- Psychology (Methodology course): 02 (For UR category)
- Zoology (Methodology course): 01 (For ST category)
- Urdu (Methodology course): 02 (For UR category)
Please note that the candidates must have proficiency, spoken and written, to communicate effectively in Bengali and English.
WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Age limit
Not more than 40 years as on January 1, 2021. (Relaxable for certain categories as per rules)
WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Pay scale
Rs 15, 600 – Rs 39, 100 (PB – 1) plus Grade Pay Rs 6, 000 (Unrevised)
WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fee
A candidate needs to pay an application fee of Rs 210. Fee exemption is there for some reserved categories.
WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Important dates
- Commencement of online applications: December 30, 2021.
- Closing date for receipt of online application: January 19, 2022.
- Last date of payment of fees: January 19, 2022.
- Last date for payment of fees offline in branches of UBI: January 20, 2022
- Last date for Generation of Payment Challans by Branches of UBI: January 19, 2022
WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Check advertisement
Online applications are to be submitted at https://wbpsc.gov.in according to the schedule mentioned above.