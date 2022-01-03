हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WBPSC

WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Several vacancies announced at wbpsc.gov.in, check more details here

Scroll down to check the total number of vacancies, pay scale, age limit and the last date to apply.

WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Several vacancies announced at wbpsc.gov.in, check more details here
Representational Image (Pixabay)

WBPSC Recruitment 2022: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced several vacancies and has invited applications from Indian citizens.

According to the advertisement released at https://wbpsc.gov.in, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill posts of the 'ASSISTANT PROFESSORS' in various subjects.

Scroll down to check more details.

WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

  • Economics (Methodology course):  01 (For OBC category)
  • Hindi (Methodology course):  01 (For ST category)
  • Psychology (Methodology course):  02 (For UR category)
  • Zoology (Methodology course):  01 (For ST category)
  • Urdu (Methodology course):  02 (For UR category)

Please note that the candidates must have proficiency, spoken and written, to communicate effectively in Bengali and English.

WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Not more than 40 years as on January 1, 2021. (Relaxable for certain categories as per rules)

WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs 15, 600 – Rs 39, 100 (PB – 1) plus Grade Pay Rs 6, 000 (Unrevised)

WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

A candidate needs to pay an application fee of Rs 210. Fee exemption is there for some reserved categories.

WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Important dates

  • Commencement of online applications: December 30, 2021.
  • Closing date for receipt of online application: January 19, 2022.
  • Last date of payment of fees: January 19, 2022.
  • Last date for payment of fees offline in branches of UBI: January 20, 2022
  • Last date for Generation of Payment Challans by Branches of UBI: January 19, 2022

WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Check advertisement

Online applications are to be submitted at https://wbpsc.gov.in according to the schedule mentioned above.

