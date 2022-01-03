WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Several vacancies announced at wbpsc.gov.in, check more details here

WBPSC Recruitment 2022: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced several vacancies and has invited applications from Indian citizens.

According to the advertisement released at https://wbpsc.gov.in, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill posts of the 'ASSISTANT PROFESSORS' in various subjects.

Scroll down to check more details.

WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Economics (Methodology course): 01 (For OBC category)

01 (For OBC category) Hindi (Methodology course): 01 (For ST category)

01 (For ST category) Psychology (Methodology course): 02 (For UR category)

02 (For UR category) Zoology (Methodology course): 01 (For ST category)

01 (For ST category) Urdu (Methodology course): 02 (For UR category)

Please note that the candidates must have proficiency, spoken and written, to communicate effectively in Bengali and English.

WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Not more than 40 years as on January 1, 2021. (Relaxable for certain categories as per rules)

WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs 15, 600 – Rs 39, 100 (PB – 1) plus Grade Pay Rs 6, 000 (Unrevised)

WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

A candidate needs to pay an application fee of Rs 210. Fee exemption is there for some reserved categories.

WBPSC Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Commencement of online applications: December 30, 2021.

Closing date for receipt of online application: January 19, 2022.

Last date of payment of fees: January 19, 2022.

Last date for payment of fees offline in branches of UBI: January 20, 2022

Last date for Generation of Payment Challans by Branches of UBI: January 19, 2022

Online applications are to be submitted at https://wbpsc.gov.in according to the schedule mentioned above.

Live TV