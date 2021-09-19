Western Coalfield Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1281 Apprentice posts, check westerncoal.in for more details

WCL Recruitment 2021: The Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) — one of the eight Subsidiary Companies of Coal India Limited (CIL), is seeking applications for recruitment to ITI Apprentice, Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice posts. A total of 1281 vacancies are available for one year apprenticeship training for Graduate/Diploma Candidates and ITI ppass outs in different trades at different establishments of WCL.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for WCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 through online mode from September 6, 2021 to September 21, 2021 on westerncoal.in.
Western Coalfield Recruitment 2021: Important Dates
Starting Date of Application - 06 September 2021 from 10 AM
Last date for submission of application: 21 September 2021 before 5 PM
Western Coalfield Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details
ITI Apprentice - 965 Posts
Computer Operator & Programming Asst - 219
Draughtsman (Civil) - 28
Electrician - 250
Fitter - 242
Mechanic (Diesel) - 36
Machinist - 12
Masoon (Building Constructor) - 09
Pump Operator cum Mechanic - 16
Surveyor - 20
Turner - 17
Welder (Gas & Electric) - 76
Wireman - 40
Technician Apprentice - 215 Posts
Graduate Apprentice - 101 Posts
Western Coalfield Recruitment 2021: Salary details
One year ITI - Rs.7750/- per month
Two year ITI - Rs.8050/- per month
Technician Apprentice - Rs. 8000 per month
Graduate Apprentice - Rs. 9000 per month
Western Coalfield Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria
ITI Apprentice - ITI in relevant field
Technician Apprentice - BE/B.Tech/AMIE in Mining Engineering
Graduate Apprentice - Full Time Diploma in Mining/Mining and Mine Surveying
WCL Apprentice Age Limit: 18 to 30 years
Western Coalfield Recruitment 2021: Selection Process
Selection will be done on the basis of test of 100 marks followed by verification of documents.
Western Coalfield Recruitment 2021: How to apply
Firstly, Candidates should have registered at the official portal of Trade Apprenticeship for ITI and on National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) for Graduate/Technician Apprentice. Further, the candidates should apply through official website of WCL.