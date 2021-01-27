Zee Rozgaar Samachaar CAG Recruitment 2021: Massive hiring for 10,811 posts with pay upto Rs 92,300; how to apply, last day and more

New Delhi: Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) is on a massive hiring spree for the year 2021. CAG has invited applications for 10,811 posts of auditors and accountants across the country.

Releasing the notification on its official website https://cag.gov.in/en, the CAG said that eligible and interested candidates can apply for the above vacancies through it by February 19, 2021. Candidates will be selected for the above posts based on the Test.

Pay Matrix

For the Level- 5 band of the posts, the CAG has fixed the pay matrix between Rs 29,200 and Rs 92,300.

Important Dates to remember

Application starts from January 27, 2021.

Last Date for Submission of Application: February 19, 2021.

Age-limit for direct recruits of Accountants and Auditors: Candidates should be aged between 18-27 years.

Educational and other qualifications required for direct recruits for Accountants and Auditors

(i) Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised University.

(ii) Language proficiency for the language specified, and at the level as prescribed and to be tested, for the State in which the vacancies exist and recruitment is to take place, in the office of State Accountants General.