Zee Rozgaar Samachaar

Zee Rozgaar Samachaar: Greater Noida Authority launches helpline number for labourers, provides daily employment

The second wave of COVID-19 has led to a big humanitarian crisis, hitting working poor much harder.

Zee Rozgaar Samachaar: Greater Noida Authority launches helpline number for labourers, provides daily employment

New Delhi: Coming to the rescue of the labourers who have lost their jobs and livelihood due to the onslaught of the second wave of COVID-19 Pandemic, the Greater Noida Authority has launched a helpline number, as per a newspaper report.

The number 9871090134, will aid these labourers find a job in Greater Noida area.

A Hindustan Times report said that Noida Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Narendra Bhooshan has appointed assistant manager Gyanendra Yadav to oversee the matter. Yadav along with his team will visit Delta 1 and Delta 2 to provide employment avenues to the labourers. The employment generation will be made in the field of sanitation, road repair, gardening, etc, the HT report said.

The newspaper added that job generation will be on a daily basis and will not be a permanent one.

The second wave of COVID-19 has led to a big humanitarian crisis, hitting working poor much harder.

In May last year, the top court had taken suo motu cognizance of problems and miseries of migrant labourers and had passed a slew of directions, including asking the states not to charge fare from migrant workers and provide them food for free till they board trains or buses.

It had asked the Centre and states to identify and send back within 15 days stranded migrant workers willing to return to their native places and advocated for their counselling and help to find avenues of employment lost during COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown last year.

Zee Rozgaar Samachaar Jobs Hiring COVID-19
