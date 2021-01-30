Zee Rozgar Samachaar: UP to recruit teachers every year, will fill 50000 posts by 2025

Lucknow: In some good news for youth who aspire to become teachers in Uttar Pradesh, now every year teacher will be recruited in the state. The posts of teachers and non-teaching staff which will fall vacant by the year 2025 will be assessed by June 2021.

After this, the annual calendar of recruitment will be issued. The Department of Secondary Education has set the National Professional Standards of Teachers under the National Education Policy.

The state government currently has about 50,000 vacant posts. Every year around 10,000 teachers retire from their posts, to fill these posts, the state government has prepared a draft of teacher recruitment every year.

They will also be given appointment letters before the upcoming elections. However, no agreement has been made regarding eligibility. The Yogi Adityanath-led government has already made it clear that the recruitment will be on the basis of the criterion that has been fixed beforehand.

Now, children will taught several languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada.

Recently, the Supreme Court also approved the decision of the UP government to recruitment of 69,000 assistant teachers. Now the recruitment process for the remaining 37 thousand posts will also begin soon.

Not only this, the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has given permission to conduct UP TET exam. It is being said that in February 2021, UP TET exam can be conducted. A notification is also expected to be released soon.

The UP TET exam held for the selection of teachers at state level who can teach in primary and upper primary schools. This examination is conducted in two sections. Those who appear in the first paper get the opportunity to become a teacher from class 1 to 5th, while those who appear in the second paper are considered eligible to become teachers from class 6th to 8th.

There is also a provision for relaxation of reserved class in UPTET exam. While unreserved candidates are need to obtain 90 per cent marks.