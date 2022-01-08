हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kanpur businessman death

Kanpur businessman death case: Murder charges against 6 UP cops as CBI files chargesheet

The policemen had allegedly barged into businessman Manish Gupta's hotel room on September 27 at Gorakhpur and had assaulted him, leading to his death.

Kanpur businessman death case: Murder charges against 6 UP cops as CBI files chargesheet
File Photo

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday (January 7, 2022) filed a chargesheet against six Uttar Pradesh policemen over the death of Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta at a hotel in Gorakhpur and invoked criminal conspiracy and murder charges against them. 

In its chargesheet filed before a Special Judicial Magistrate court in Lucknow, the CBI has slapped Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence) among others read with IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) on the six policemen including the then SHO/Inspector Jagat Narayan Singh, three Sub-Inspectors Akshay Mishra, Vijay Yadav and Rahul Dubey and Head Constable Kamlesh Yadav and a Constable Prashant Kumar.

The policemen from Ramgarh Tal police station in Gorakhpur had allegedly barged into Gupta's hotel room at the midnight on September 27 last year and assaulted him, leading to his death.

"It was alleged that Manish Gupta checked in a room of Hotel at Gorakhpur on September 27, falling under the jurisdiction of Ramgarh Tal Police Station. It was further alleged that in the intervening night of September 27/28 at about 12:00 AM, the SHO along with two Sub-Inspectors and three other police personnel entered into the room of said hotel and started misbehaving with Manish Gupta. It was also alleged that on the protest of Gupta, they started beating him, resulting in grievous injuries to him. Manish Gupta died on the spot," the CBI said.

CBI, notably, had registered a case on November 2 at the request of the Uttar Pradesh Government and further notification from the Centre.

Tags:
Kanpur businessman deathKanpur businessman's deathCBIUP Police
