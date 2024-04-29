Ramesh Awasthi: How A Common Man From Kanpur Became An Influential Name In Media, And Is Set For Lok Sabha

Ramesh Awasthi Inspirational Story: How A Common Man From Kanpur Became Top Journalist, And Is Set For Lok Sabha

Ramesh Awasthi, a renowned journalist and editor, has recently been fielded as a Lok Sabha candidate from Kanpur by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a move that has taken many by surprise. The decision underscores a significant strategic shift within the party, aiming to leverage Awasthi's commendable reputation and his deep connections within the media and public spheres. The top brass of the BJP, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, and senior leader Sunil Bansal, have expressed robust support for his candidacy.

Awasthi's transition from journalism to the political arena is not just a personal achievement but also represents a broader phenomenon where individuals with substantial societal influence are seen as valuable assets in governance. His candidature is particularly noteworthy given his extensive background in media and his role as a voice for public issues through platforms like Sahara Samay and the National Media Club of India. This background is likely what the BJP is tapping into, aiming to strengthen its outreach and consolidate its communication strategies.

The strong backing from figures such as Amit Shah and Keshav Prasad Maurya highlights the party's intent to not only win a seat but also to enhance its engagement with the intellectual and cultural discourse of the country. Awasthi's involvement in the Hindi Rajbhasha Advisory Committee and his initiatives in organizing events like 'Atal Kavyanjali' in memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee speak to his deep-rooted nationalistic and cultural commitments, aligning well with the BJP's broader ideological framework.

Moreover, Awasthi's story is an inspirational tale for many aspiring politicians and public figures in India, showcasing how a steadfast commitment to one’s profession and public welfare can lead to recognition and roles in higher echelons of power. His entry into politics is also seen as a positive development for enhancing the representation of professional journalists in Parliament, providing a nuanced perspective on policy issues related to media and communication.

However, his candidacy also comes at a time when the BJP is looking to revitalize its connections with the urban middle class and intellectuals, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, a state crucial for national political dynamics. By choosing a candidate like Awasthi, the party is likely aiming to appeal to a broader electorate, including those who value educational and professional excellence in their political representatives.

The journey from a journalist in Kanpur to a potential lawmaker in the Lok Sabha embodies not only Awasthi’s personal ambitions but also reflects the evolving nature of Indian politics where diverse backgrounds contribute to the democratic process. As the elections approach, it will be interesting to see how Awasthi leverages his media expertise and public respect to navigate the complex landscape of Indian politics, and how his story will inspire others from similar backgrounds to participate more actively in governance and public service.