BJP's central leader Arun Singh to arrive in Karnataka today to meet party MLAs as dissent grows against BS Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Amid growing resentment among some BJP MLAs against the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government, Karnataka BJP in-charge Arun Singh will visit the southern state on Wednesday to meet the party MLAs.

Singh will also hold a party core committee meeting on June 18. During his three-day visit to the southern state, BJP national General Secretary Arun Singh is expected to give a patient hearing to the ministers and legislators, many of whom had recently expressed dissent over the CM`s functioning.

The central BJP leader will seek feedback from the party MLAs and then give a detailed report to the BJP central leadership about the situation in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj KS Eshwarappa said, "BJP`s state in-charge Arun Singh is coming to Karnataka on Wednesday. There will be a meeting of state ministers on Wednesday and Thursday headed by Singh. MLAs will present their opinions on CM BS Yediyurappa and their grievances."

"There will be a core committee meeting on June 18. It’s BJP, we believe in democracy. Central leaders are sending Arun Singh to listen to the leaders here in Karnataka. It`s not like Congress where no one listens or asks," Eshwarappa said.

On June 12, a day after BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh ruled out his replacement, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had asserted that he will continue to be the chief minister for the next two years and work for the development of the state.

"Our state in-charge Arun Singh himself has said that Yediyurappa is the Chief Minister for the next two years. I will try to do my best work in the remaining two years. No need to talk about speculations. I promise to continue working as the Chief Minister for the next two years," Yediyurappa said while speaking to reporters.

Yediyurappa maintained that there is no uncertainty about his continuation as the Chief Minister of the state. "We are united and working together. There is absolutely no confusion in the party," he asserted.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's all-powerful Lingayat community seers have extended their full backing to BSY, saying that those who raise the issue of age forget that it was BS Yediyurappa who toiled day and night to ensure that the BJP crossed the 100-seat mark in Karnataka.

