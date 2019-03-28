IT department raids properties of Karnataka minister Puttaraju, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Revanna's close aides

BENGALURU: Income Tax officials along with CRPF personnel are carrying out raids at various properties of Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister C S Puttaraju and his nephew. Raids are also being carried out at residences of close aides of HD Revanna, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader and son of former Indian Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

IT sleuths raided Puttaraju's Chinnakurli residence in Mandya and his nephew's house in Mysuru and Revanna close aides properties in Hassan and Mysuru.

The development comes a day after Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy raised fears about possible raids on Congress and JD(S) functionaries in the state.

"Three teams of I-T officials and CRPF soldiers comprising eight soldiers carried out raids at my Chinnakurli residence in Mandya and my nephew's residence in Mysuru," said Puttaraju told a local channel, as reported by news agency PTI.

"I'm not deterred by the raids, which are election-related. I would like to know which BJP leader's house in Karnataka has been raided,” he added.

The JD(S) has assigned him to oversee the electioneering of HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is fighting his maiden election from the Mandya Lok Sabha seat.

Sources in the Congress said raids have been carried out at least 10 to 15 places in the city and elsewhere without giving details.