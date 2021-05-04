Karnataka Class 12 PUC exams postponed due to COVID-19 surge, Class 11 students to be promoted

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Tuesday said that it has decided to postpone the PUC 2 Exams 2021 due to the increase in COVID 19 cases in the country.

S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Education Minister, further said that the Class 11 (1st PUC) students will be promoted. The minister urged all teachers to work from home due to rising COVID19 cases.

Class 12 (second PUC) exams postponed, Class 11 (1st PUC) students to be promoted. Teachers to work from home due to rising COVID19 cases: S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Education Minister — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021

He added that the new or revised exam dates will be announced by the state board well in advance. Students appearing for Karnataka PUC 2 Exams 2021 must check the official announcement for more details.

The state Education Minister also appealed to students to continue with their preparations without getting disheartened.

The schools will conduct bridge courses during the commencement of the new academic year or session. The aim of conducting bridge courses will be to help students build their basics, the minister said.

The state government had last week postponed the Karnataka Class 12 board practical exams 2021 or Karnataka 2nd PUC practical exams due to the rise in the Covid-19 cases across the state.

The practical tests were earlier scheduled to begin from April 28, 2021.

Since the Karnataka govt has postponed the PUC 2 Exams 2021 and revised dates will be announced soon, students are advised to keep a check on the official website and announcements for more updates on Karnataka PUC 2 Exams 2021.

