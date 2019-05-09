close

Karnataka gangrape

Karnataka: Girl allegedly gangraped in front of boyfriend in Mysore district; case registered

A case has already been registered and three special teams formed to nab the accused.

Karnataka: Girl allegedly gangraped in front of boyfriend in Mysore district; case registered

In a shocking incident, a girl was allegedly gangraped in front of her boyfriend in Mysore district of Karnataka, said the police on Thursday. A case has already been registered and three special teams formed to nab the accused.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Wednesday when they were attacked by six perpetrators in Lingapura village. At first, the men attacked the boy, in front of the girl, with a stone and injured him. Following this they gangraped her. The boy has been injured on the forehead and his right leg fractured as a stone was thrown at him.

According to the SP Mysuru, Amit Kumar Singh, the Jayapura police station came to know about the incident at 11 pm. After visiting the spot it was found that the girl was raped and her friend was assaulted.

A case has been registered and a team of eight officials has been formed to nab the alleged rapists. Although six men were present, the police is yet to confirm how many were involved in the incident. However, the girl has said that three to four people raped her. "I cannot say how many were involved but in the statement, the woman has said 3-4 people were involved," said the SP.

According to the statement of the girl, she had gone to repay loan and en route they had stopped for a while when the incident took place. The spot was uninhabited.

