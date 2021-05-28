Karnataka govt eases lockdown restrictions, curbs on e-commerce firms

BENGALURU: Karnataka government led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has issued an order further easing COVID-19 related restrictions in the state.

In an official notification by N Manjunath Prasad, Principal Secretary - Revenue Department and Member Secretary Disaster Management State Executive Committee, the state government said that the delivery of all items through E-Commerce firms and home delivery of products will be allowed and the previous order given on 9 May has been withdrawn.

The government had earlier allowed e-commerce companies to deliver only essential goods. The notification also stated and allowed movement of advocates, their paralegal personnel clerks, and other support staff to their respective offices is permitted only during court working days on producing ID card/authorization.

Karnataka lockdown to continue till June 7

As announced by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa earlier, the COVID-19 lockdown in Karnataka will remain in force till June 7.

"We had a meeting with senior officials and ministers. We have taken a decision on lockdown. We had strict restrictions till May 24. As per the opinion of experts, we are extending the strict restrictions till June 7," Yediyurappa told the media.

Saying that the people roaming after 10 am is creating a lot of problems throughout the state, the CM informed the same set of guidelines will continue to be in force.

Chief Minister also urged people to stop unnecessary movements. Speaking on the Black Fungus infections in the state, he said that the government has decided to give free treatment to Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) patients in the government district hospitals.

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government imposed a full lockdown from May 10. Under the lockdown, essential stores are functional from 6 am to 10 am, and the movement of people has been restricted except for emergencies and vaccination purposes.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 infections in Karnataka on Thursday crossed the 25 lakh mark, as the state recorded 24,214 new cases and 476 fatalities, the health department said.

The day also saw 31,459 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases. Out of the new cases, 5,949 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 6,643 discharges and 273 deaths.

As of May 27 evening, cumulatively 25,23,998 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 27,405 deaths and 20,94,369 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

