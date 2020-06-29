हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka SSLC board exams

Karnataka SSLC board exams day 3: Students appear amid COVID-19 precautionary measures

Schools in the state have ensured that social distancing norms are followed and other precautionary measures are being taken at the examination centres.

Karnataka SSLC board exams day 3: Students appear amid COVID-19 precautionary measures
File pic: Zee News

Bengaluru: Students appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Karnataka, while taking precautions.

Today is the SSLC exam Day 3. Schools in the state have ensured that social distancing norms are followed and other precautionary measures are being taken at the examination centres.

In Kalaburagi, blind students arrived at the exam centre to write their exams in the governemnt women`s college examination centre in the city. 

In Shivamogga, students arrived at the DVS and National college in the city. Thermal screening of all students was conducted outside the examination centres, and they were provided with hand sanitisers and face masks.

Police officials have also been deployed near the examination centres to ensure that people abide by the social distancing norms and cover their faces with masks.

The SSLC examinations commenced in Karnataka on Thursday amid relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. India recorded 19,459 new coronavirus cases and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours. 

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, the total coronavirus cases in the country stand at 5,48,318 including 2,10,120 active cases, 3,21,723 cured/discharged/migrated and 16,475 deaths.

