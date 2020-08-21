हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka KCET Result 2020

KCET Result 2020: Karnataka Common Entrance Test Results to be declared shortly at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2020 shortly on Friday (August 21). It may be recalled that the date of release of KCET Results 2020 was informed by Karnataka Deputy CM but he did not mention the time in his tweet. 

KCET Result 2020: Karnataka Common Entrance Test Results to be declared shortly at kea.kar.nic.in

BENGALURU: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2020 shortly on Friday (August 21). It may be recalled that the date of release of KCET Results 2020 was informed by Karnataka Deputy CM but he did not mention the time in his tweet. 

Once officially declared, the results will be available on board's official websites – kea.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in

Around 1.95 lakh students had appeared in the exams, which were held on July 30 and July 31 amid huge protests. After the declaration of the results,  the college-wise cut-off marks will be released. The counselling will be conducted online due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Karnataka government has announced that there will be no change in the fee structure and seat-matrix ratio. 

Here's how you can check KCET Result 2020 online:

1. Visit the websites- kea.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in

2. Click on the ‘CET- 2020’ result link

3.Enter registration number, roll number

4. Results will appear on the screen

5. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The students who qualify the examination will receive a valid rank that will be used in the counselling process, which includes registration, document verification, filling of choices of colleges and courses, allotment, and reporting to allotted institutes. The counselling process will be completed by October 2020. 

