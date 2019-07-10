close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka

Under-construction building collapses in Bengaluru; 1 dead, rescue ops underway

The under-construction building collapses in Pulikeshi Nagar, Bengaluru.

Under-construction building collapses in Bengaluru; 1 dead, rescue ops underway
Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru: At least one person died after an under-construction building collapsed in Pulikeshi Nagar, Bengaluru, said reports on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 6 AM on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sambu Kumar, a native of Bihar, according to news agency ANI.

According to the initial information, a search and rescue operation is currently underway.

Fire department, NDRF, State Disaster Relief Force and Civil Defence personnel along with a medical team are present at the spot.

At least eight people have been successfully rescued from the debris so far.

 

 

Live TV

 

Efforts are on to locate other survivors trapped under the debris.

Those injured due to the building collapse have been rushed to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital.

Several other adjoining buildings have been damaged due to the incident. 

In February this year, at least two people died and 11 others were injured after a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in Kasavanahalli in Bengaluru.

Tags:
Karnatakabuilding collapseBengaluruPulikeshi Nagar
Next
Story

Senior Congress leaders rush to Karnataka to save coalition government

Must Watch

PT1M5S

ZeeNews wrap of top stories this hour