Animal slaughter, sale of meat banned in Bengaluru on Ganesh Chaturthi, check complete restrictions here

New Delhi: The Bengaluru civic agency on Wednesday (September 8) banned animal slaughter and sale of meat in the city on September 10 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, ANI reported.

On Tuesday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had restricted the Ganesha Pooja celebrations in the city in public places to three days from September 10 as opposed to the Karnataka government's order which allowed five days' of festivities in districts where the Test Positivity Rate is less than two per cent.

Karnataka | Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) orders ban on animal slaughter and sale of meat on 10th September-Ganesh Chaturthi — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2021

"Ganesha festival will not be allowed for more than three days in Bengaluru city. There should not be any procession while bringing the idol or during immersion," BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta was quoted as saying by PTI.

Gupta had also informed that Ganesha idols made of plaster of Paris have been banned and the height of the idols has also been capped. “Idols installed at homes should be immersed at home only or in our mobile tank. Ganeshas installed at public places should be of (a maximum of) four feet height and should be immersed in mobile tanks. We are also creating immersion tanks. We have also arrived at a decision to ban immersion of idols in lakes," he added.

Earlier, the Karnataka government prohibited any cultural events and processions while bringing the idols to the pooja pandals or during immersions. In the guidelines issued on Sunday, the state government said distribution of food and prasad will not be allowed. The government also capped the limit of people allowed at celebrations and Ganesha idol immersion to 20. Night curfew will remain in effect during the 5-day celebration of the festival in the state, while no celebrations will be allowed after 9 pm, the order said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka logged 851 fresh COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths, pushing the caseload to 29,56,988 and the death toll to 37,441 on Tuesday. The total number of active cases reached 17,432, a health department bulletin said.

The positivity rate for the day was recorded at 0.71 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stood at 1.76 per cent. Bengaluru Urban accounted for most of the new cases (248), reported three deaths and saw 362 discharges.

(With agency inputs)

