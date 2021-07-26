BC Patil dismisses reports of being top contender for Karnataka CM post, says 'I am not such a big man'

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Agriculture Minister BC Patil on Monday (July 26) dismissed reports of him being the top contenders for the Chief Minister`s post and said he is 'not such big man', adding that he shall work to the best of his abilities to fulfill the responsibilities which shall be given to him.

Responding to a question on his name doing rounds for the CM`s post, he smiled and said, "No no. I am not such a big man. Whatever responsibility will be given to me, I will work to the best of my abilities."

"We have completed two years in this term. We have achieved a lot despite COVID, floods, and other issues. Our Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has given a very big contribution to the state. We are happy," added the Karnataka Minister, according to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, ending months of speculation, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced his decision of stepping down from the position.

His announcement came at a special event organised to present the government`s report card on the occasion of the completion of two years of the BJP-led state government in the current term, at Vidhana Soudha.

"I have decided to resign. I will meet the Governor after lunch," said Yediyurappa today.

Meanwhile, the names of several leaders have been doing the rounds for the key post.

Earlier, On Thursday, Yediyurappa had expressed to abide by the party`s high command decision and asserted that he will follow the directions of the BJP chief.

Last month, some BJP MLAs had demanded that Yediyurappa must step down as chief minister.

State Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwara in a statement had said that instead of the Chief Minister, his son has been ruling and controlling the Ministries of Karnataka.

BJP MLC AH Vishwanath also said that 80 per cent of BJP legislators, who met the national general secretary in charge of the State Arun Singh, were of the view that leadership in the state should be changed.

Yediyurappa, however, refuting all allegations had said that confusion among members would be cleared.

He also said, "I will resign the day party high command asks me to quit. I do not speak about the rumours and the speculation created by some of the ministers and legislators."

