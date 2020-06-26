हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Bengaluru containment zones rise to 501; state government discusses measure to combat coronavirus

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in Banglore the number of containment zones has crossed 500 mark in the city. 

Bengaluru containment zones rise to 501; state government discusses measure to combat coronavirus

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in Banglore the number of containment zones has crossed 500 mark in the city. 

Out of the total 501 containment zones the active containment zones stand at 458. According to BBMP War Room statistics, the areas with most active cases include Padarayanapura (70), VV Puram (45), SK Garden (23), Dharmarayaswamy Temple (22), Mangammanapalya (16), and KR Market (14) among others.

The containment zones in Banglore falls under the following areas - Mangammanapalya, Kengeri, Singansadra, Hongasandra, Siddapura, Visvesapuram, Azad Nagar, Chamarajpet, KR Market, Chalavadipalya, Padarayanpura, Rayapuram, Dharmarayaswamy Temple, Bapuji Nagar and Sampangirama Nagar. The other wards where some cases have been reported are Bharathi Nagar, Vasanth Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Okalipuram, Agrahara Dasarahalli, Shanatala Nagar, Sudhama Nagar, Cottonpet, Binnypet, Hosahalli, Jnana Bharathi Nagar, Nayandahalli, Attiguppe, Hampi Nagar, Hombegowda Nagar, Lakkasandra, Bellandur, Koramanagala, Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Srinagar, Gali Anjaneya Temple, Deepanjali Nagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Hosakerehalli, Girinagar, Katriguppe, Vidyapeeta, Ganesh Mandir, Pattabhiram Nagar, Byrasandra, Madiwala, HSR Layout, Bommanahalli, BTM Layout, Kumaraswamy Layout, Padmanabhanagar, Yelachenahalli, Chikkalsandra, Billekahalli, Uttarahalli, Arakere, Gottigere, Konanakunte, Anjanapura and Hemmigepura.

It is to be noted that Bengaluru follows a minute marking process for containment zones in which the street having residence of any corona positive patient is marked a containment zone. In apartments, the immediate floor above and below the residence of the patient is also a containment zone.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has called for an all-party meet on Friday, to discuss the strategy to contain the virus in the city. 

The government also met earlier on June 22 in which Yediyurappa direted the officials to strictly implement lockdown measures to contain coronavirus in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka stands at 10560 which includes 6670 recovered cases, 442 new cases and the death toll at 170. 

CoronavirusBanglore lockdownBanglore containment zonesBS Yeddyruappa
