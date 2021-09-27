Bengaluru extends night curfew, COVID curbs till October 11

Bengaluru: The COVID-19 restrictions including the night curfew was extended by another fortnight in Bengaluru. The curbs will continue till October 11.

The night curfew will be in effect from 10 pm to 5 am till further orders.

“Bengaluru City Police Commissioner extends Covid-induced restrictions including night curfew (10 pm to 5 am) till October 11,” ANI reported.

The city recorded 255 new COVID cases and three deaths on Sunday.

In the same period, 775 cases were registered in Karnataka, taking the total case tally to 29.73 lakh and the number of fatalities to 37,726.

Last week, the Karnataka government ordered relaxations in COVID-19 curbs and allowed cinema halls, auditoriums to reopen with full capacity from October 1.

Among other relaxations, pubs can resume operations from October 3. While students of standard 6 to 12 can attend classes with full strength in districts with less than 1 per cent positivity rate.

