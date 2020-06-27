हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kempegowda

Bengaluru founder Kempegowda's 108-feet tall bronze statue foundation stone to be laid on Saturday

The mammoth bronze statue will be installed near the Kempegowda International Airport named after him.

Bengaluru founder Kempegowda&#039;s 108-feet tall bronze statue foundation stone to be laid on Saturday

New Delhi: The Karnataka government will lay the foundation stone of the 108-ft tall bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda on Saturday (June 27).

The mammoth bronze statue will be installed near the Kempegowda International Airport named after him.

June 27 also marks the 511th birth anniversary of Kempegowda, hence the date for laying the foundation stone has been fixed.

The Karnataka government has roped in famous sculptors Ram V Sutar and Anil R Sutar. The sculptors also designed and constructed 27-ft Mahatma Gandhi statue between Vidhana Soudha and Vikas Soudha and the 597 feet statue of Sardar Patel, "the statue of unity" in Gujarat, considered to be the world’s tallest statues.

Kempegowda statue is expected to cost about Rs 66 crore, PTI quoting Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said.

A 23-acre land in front of the Kempegowda International Airport has been identified for the construction of the statue and the Bengaluru International Airport Ltd has also agreed to it. The area around the statue will be specially developed. The total cost will be about Rs 80 crore and it will be one of the prime attractions.

KempegowdaKempegowda International AirportKarnatakaBengaluru
