BJP

BJP leader, wife among three dead in horrific car accident in Telangana

K Kishore Chari (47), a BJP leader from Nagole, was in the car with his wife when it ran over a divider and crashed on an incoming car on the other side of the road.

BJP leader, wife among three dead in horrific car accident in Telangana

A Bharatiya Janata Party leader and his wife were among three killed in a horrific road accident near Shamirpet - a suburb of Hyderabad - on Monday

K Kishore Chari (47), a BJP leader from Nagole, was reportedly travelling in a Ford EcoSport when the vehicle lost control at an intersection. It hit the divider and launched into the air, landing on an incoming vehicle on the opposite side of the road. The accident took place near the Shamirpet Tehsildar's office.

A CCTV camera captured the accident.

While locals quickly rushed to the site of the accident and tried to rescue the occupants, it took some time before they could be taken out.

Initial investigations hint that the EcoSport, reportedly being driven by Chari's driver - may have been overspeeding and therefore lost control at the intersection.

