Karnataka

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya alleges big scam in COVID bed booking by BBMP

The BJP MP has alleged that officials of Bengaluru's civic body, the BBMP have been reportedly taking bribes for allotment of hospital beds reserved for COVID-19 patients. This has deprived thousands of COVID-19 patients of proper medical care and hospital beds in the capital city of Karnataka.

New Delhi: BJP MP from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday (May 4) alleged that hospitals in the city 'blocked' beds in fake names to make money, at a time when COVID-19 cases were rising in the country and Karnataka. At least 4,065 beds were 'blocked' in fake names by the hospitals to make a killing, the BJP Yuva Morcha president and Bengaluru South BJP MP alleged.

According to reports, Surya along with 3 other MLAs visited BBMP (city corporation) bed booking war room in Bengaluru after they came to know that beds were booked under the names of asymptomatic home isolation patients. The BJP MP claimed that these beds were later sold by outside agents in nexus with BBMP officials to whoever pays highest.

He alleged that those in the BBMP (city corporation) war room in Bengaluru get all the details about those testing COVID positive such as whether they are asymptomatic or symptomatic. If they are asymptomatic, they will be kept under home isolation but beds will be booked in different hospitals in their names, he alleged. In one instance, beds were booked in 12 hospitals in the name of one patient, Surya said, adding, these beds are 'sold' to the needy at a much higher price. "When families after families are getting wiped out for lack of proper treatment, these incidents are not just corruption. This is murder," Surya told reporters.

Taking serious note of the incident, the state government ordered a police investigation. Accordingly, a case has been registered. Bengaluru city police Commissioner Kamal Pant tweeted on Tuesday that the matter has been handed over to the Central Crime Branch and two people have been arrested and others were being questioned.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said he will take action 'mercilessly' against the hospitals, their management and government officials and will not spare anyone found involved in the crime. 

As COVID cases are rising, the Karnataka government has ordered the private hospitals and nursing homes to reserve 80 per cent of beds for coronavirus patients.

