BJP releases name of 9 candidates for biennial election to Legislative Council of Bihar and Karnataka

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday (October 3, 2020) released names of nine candidates for biennial legislative council elections in Bihar and Karnataka.

The name includes - NK Yadav from Kosi graduates` constituency and named Suresh Rai, Narendra Singh and Chandrama Singh as its candidates for four teachers` constituencies, according to a release by BJP general secretary Arun Singh. Chidanand M Gowda, SV Sankanur, Shashil G Namoshi and Puttanna are its candidates for four graduates` and teachers` constituencies in Karnataka.

List of BJP candidates for biennial election to Legislative Council of Bihar and Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/qS2BDfbkFn — BJP (@BJP4India) October 3, 2020

The Election Commission of India on September 26, had announced the dates for the biennial election to the Bihar Legislative Council from four graduates` and four teachers` constituencies.

The voting will take place on October 22 and the counting of votes will be done on November 12. In Karnataka, the polling will take place on October 28 while the votes will be counted on November 2.