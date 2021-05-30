हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Black fungus

Black fungus detected in two children in Karnataka, total 1250 cases in state

In a first, the mucormycosis infection, commonly known as black fungus, has been detected in two children from Karnataka.

Black fungus detected in two children in Karnataka, total 1250 cases in state
Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: The mucormycosis infection, commonly known as black fungus, has now been detected in children. This is first such case reported in the country, two children from Karnataka have been found infected with mucormycosis.

A 11-year-old girl from Ballari district and 14-year-old boy from Chitradurga district have been infected with the fungal disease, both children of farm labourers, are set to lose one eye to the infection.

"Two children are undergoing treatment for black fungus infection at Government Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospitals. They are suffering from Acute Juvenile Diabetes (AJD)," a senior health official told PTI.

They had contracted COVID-19 but were not aware of it, a health official said adding they were admitted to the hospital after they developed complications.

Around 1,250 cases of black fungus have been reported in the state. As many as 1,193 are currently under treatment and 18 are cured while 39 succumbed to the infection, according to the state health department.  

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar told reporters that the state has so far received around 10,000 vials of amphotericin-B drug used for the treatment of the fungal infection.

Black Fungus has emerged as a post COVID-19 complication, especially among the diabetes patients with high sugar levels.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Black fungusMucormycosisCOVID-19CoronavirusKarnataka
Next
Story

Shocking! 14-year old boy ends life as family scolded him for playing mobile games

Must Watch

PT11M46S

Shopkeeper made serious allegations against wrestler Sushil Kumar