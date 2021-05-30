Black fungus detected in two children in Karnataka, total 1250 cases in state

New Delhi: The mucormycosis infection, commonly known as black fungus, has now been detected in children. This is first such case reported in the country, two children from Karnataka have been found infected with mucormycosis.

A 11-year-old girl from Ballari district and 14-year-old boy from Chitradurga district have been infected with the fungal disease, both children of farm labourers, are set to lose one eye to the infection.

"Two children are undergoing treatment for black fungus infection at Government Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospitals. They are suffering from Acute Juvenile Diabetes (AJD)," a senior health official told PTI.

They had contracted COVID-19 but were not aware of it, a health official said adding they were admitted to the hospital after they developed complications.

Around 1,250 cases of black fungus have been reported in the state. As many as 1,193 are currently under treatment and 18 are cured while 39 succumbed to the infection, according to the state health department.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar told reporters that the state has so far received around 10,000 vials of amphotericin-B drug used for the treatment of the fungal infection.

Black Fungus has emerged as a post COVID-19 complication, especially among the diabetes patients with high sugar levels.

Live TV