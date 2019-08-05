close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BS Yediyurappa

BS Yediyurappa urges Devendra Fadnavis to regulate flood discharge from Koyna reservoir

"Coordination between officers of both the states (Karnataka and Maharashtra) is essential at this hour and the same need to be achieved forthwith so that any loss to the properties, human and livestock is averted."

BS Yediyurappa urges Devendra Fadnavis to regulate flood discharge from Koyna reservoir
ANI Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday wrote a letter to his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis urging to regulate the flood discharge from the Koyna reservoir.

"It has been observed that the State of Maharashtra has been releasing a huge quantity of floodwater from Koyna reservoir to the Krishna River and its tributaries since last few days. Due to the heavy discharge from Maharashtra reservoir, the northern Karnataka districts are severely affected and the situation is alarming," Yediyurappa said in the letter.

Requesting to direct the concerned authorities of Maharashtra to regulate the flood discharge from the reservoirs of Maharashtra, the Karnataka Chief Minister said, "The discharge shall be regulated in incremental basis and not abruptly releasing the huge quantity. The releases shall be intimated to Karnataka officers well in advance on a regular basis."

He also urged Fadnavis to take action in this regard, he said: "Coordination between officers of both the states is essential at this hour and the same need to be achieved forthwith so that any loss to the properties, human and livestock is averted."

"The outflow from Koyna reservoir has been increased from 20,000 to 50010 cusecs and then from 50,000 to 80,000 and finally to 1.25 lakh cusecs in a span of two days. The districts like Belagavi, Vijayapura, Raichur, Kalburgi and Yadgir severely hit by the flood discharge in the Krishna River," read the letter.Earlier today, Yediyurappa conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in north Karnataka to take stock of the situation.

Tags:
BS YediyurappaDevendra FadnavisBJPFloods
Next
Story

DK Shivakumar files Rs 204 crore defamation case against BJP MLA Yatnal

Must Watch

PT9M42S

DNA: Non Stop News, August 05th, 2019