Congress MLA Tanveer Sait attacked with sharp object in Mysuru

New Delhi: Congress MLA Tanveer Sait was attacked by an unknown person with a sharp object on neck while he was attending a wedding ceremony in Karnataka's Mysuru. The incident took place in the wee hours on Monday. The Congress leader was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Mysuru where he underwent a surgery. According to the police, he is said to be out of danger. Although, there has been no official confirmation from the hospital.

The accused was immediately arrested by the police after the incident. He has been identified as 24-year-old Farhan Pasha from Mysuru and is a handicraft artisan. The reason of the attack is not yet known.

As per reports, the accused walked close to Sait and attacked on his neck with a knife. Following the attack, he tried to escape from the spot but was captured by the people present there and was thrashed before being handed over to the police. The incident was captured by the wedding photographers and shows the accused trying to flee the scene following the attack.

Karnataka: Congress MLA Tanveer Sait was attacked with a sharp knife by a man, Farhan, during an event y'day in Mysuru. pic.twitter.com/NH813Fic50 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019

Sait is an MLA in Mysurus's Narasimharaja constituency. He was also a minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state.

The Narasimharaja Police who took the accused into custody booked a case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and charged him with an attempt to murder.

In the meantime, the police has beefed up the security outside the hospital as a large number of supporters gathered upon receiving the assault news.