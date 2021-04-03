हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

COVID-19 crisis: 50% seating capacity at cinema halls from April 7, rules Karnataka govt

This decsicion which was earlier taken following a request from the Kannada film industry. 

COVID-19 crisis: 50% seating capacity at cinema halls from April 7, rules Karnataka govt

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Saturday ruled that the order capping the seating capacity in theatres at 50 per cent in certain districts would now be applicable from April 7, this decsicion was taken following a request from the Kannada film industry. 

"The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has made a request to the Chief Minister to allow cinema halls to run due to the fact that advance online bookings have been made because of non-receipt of advance notice," an order issued by the Karnataka government stated.

"It is now decided that the said restriction will be made applicable with effect from 00:00 hrs of April 7, 2021," it said.

On Friday, the government had issued a new set of guidelines and had ordered the closure of gyms and swimming pools while capping the seating capacity in theatres at 50 per cent in districts like Bengaluru Urban and Rural, including BBMP, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Dharwad.

These rules have come into effect from April 2 and would be in force till April 20.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19cinema halls
