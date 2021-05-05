हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19: Karnataka records highest single-day rise with 50112 cases and 346 deaths

Karnataka reported over 50,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday (May 5, 2021) with nearly half of them from capital city of Bengaluru.

File photo

Bengaluru: Karnataka reported over 50,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday (May 5, 2021) with nearly half of them from capital city of Bengaluru. The state has for the first time recorded a high number of COVID-19 cases registering 50,122 new cases of infections while as many as 346 people succumbed to the infection.

Karnataka, now has 4.8 lakh active cases and its death toll is 16,884. The state has reported 17,4 lakh infections so far.

The state has reported an alarming rise in infections over the past few weeks, fast becoming one of the worst-hit states in India.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru reported nearly per cent of the total cases with 23,106 infections, the highest-ever daily coronavirus counts. The city also saw 161 coronavirus-related deaths.

Notably, the state has so far administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccines.

"Karnataka crossed 1 crore inoculations of Covid-19 vaccine today. K'taka has received 1,05,49,970 doses from Centre and State Govt has procured 3 lakh doses," Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

