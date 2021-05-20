COVID-19: Stricter measures likely to be enforced, Karnataka to take decision on lockdown soon

New Delhi: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday (May 20) indicated that more strict lockdown measures can be implemented in the state to curb the COVID-19 spread.

The new rules are likely to include seizures of vehicles of those who are found moving unnecessarily during the lockdown.

"As cases are increasing in rural areas, Deputy Commissioners of various districts have imposed lockdown measures strictly, people should also understand the seriousness and cooperate," Bommai was quoted as saying by PTI.

“In the coming days the measures taken by the police or home department like seizures of vehicles of those indulging in unnecessary movement among others, will be made more effectively,” he told reporters in Bengaluru.

The state Home Minister informed that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will announce the decision on whether the lockdown will be extended or not on May 23.

Karnataka imposed a complete lockdown till May 24 as the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic hit the state severely.

On May 19, Yediyurappa announced a relief package of around Rs 1,250 crore for those whose lives have been affected by the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 34,281 new cases and 468 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the state Health Department said. The infection tally climbed to 23,06,655, while the death toll reached 23,306 in the state.

(With PTI inputs)

