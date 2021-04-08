COVID-19 testing to be stepped up in Bengaluru: Health minister K Sudhakar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday (April 8) said that instructions have been given to conduct 1 lakh testing per day in Bengaluru and to identify at least 20 primary and secondary contact for each case.

The government is also planning to conduct door to door survey, he said.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with officials of BBMP, Bengaluru Urban and Rural district, the Minister said that these measures are initiated in the backdrop of the surge in cases. He said people should cooperate if officials visit home for COVID-19 testing.

There are 8500 booths in BBMP limits and a team will be formed in each booth which will conduct door to door survey, according to the state government.

Their mandate will include testing, spreading awareness on isolation guidelines, necessary assistance to Covid infected persons, treatment for home isolated people, stamping, health checkup, ensuring oxygen service for the infected persons etc.

Private hospitals have been directed to reserve 50% beds for Covid patients.

“Guidelines will be out soon regarding modalities for reference from a government hospital and direct admission. We have requested the home department to provide two thousand home guards for enforcement of Covid-19 appropriate behavior. I will also request Chief Minister in this regard,” said Sudhakar.

The minister also gave an overview of the situation and the government’s preparations for tackling the pandemic in the state.

“Presently 1000 beds are available for Covid patients in Bengaluru and measured have been initiated to increase it by another 3-4 thousand additional beds,” he said.

“We have 25-30 lakh dosage available in the state, centre has assured to provide 25 lakh additional dosages. There is no shortage of vaccines,” he added.

