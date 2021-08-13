COVID-19 third wave scare: Karnataka likely to impose stricter rules after August 15, says Minister

New Delhi: Amid scare of the third COVID-19 wave, Karnataka is likely to implement stricter measures in order to curb the transmission of the coronavirus. A meeting that will be chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been called on Saturday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state, State Revenue Minister, R Ashok said on Friday (August 13).

Karnataka Chief Minister to hold a meeting with experts on Saturday in Bengaluru regarding third wave #COVID19. Likely to impose more strict rules after August 15: State Revenue Minister, R Ashok (file pic) pic.twitter.com/5kXhnaele5 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2021

Although Karnataka has announced reopening of schools for Standard 9 to 12 from August 23, the CM will convene an emergency meeting with experts to deliberate on the third wave, ANI reported. Citing experts, Bommai warned kids will be hit during the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, as they belong to the non-vaccinated group.

"We have already started the ‘Vathsalya’ scheme in Udupi and Haveri districts for complete monitoring the children. We will organise pediatric health camps to check their nutritious strength, and will do all necessary treatment for lack of nutrition and undergrowth," he said.

The CM added, "We have provided training to all concerned officers working on the scheme, and will try to protect the children from this virus. All district hospitals have been instructed to arrange pediatric ICU.”

As per ANI report, from August 1 to August 11, 543 children of age group 0-19 were reportedly infected from COVID-19 in Karnataka. Of the total COVID-19 positive children, 210 children belonged to the age group of 0-9, and 333 people were from the age group of 10-19. The infected children were mostly asymptomatic or showed mild symptoms of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, in an order released on Thursday, the Karnataka government banned all Muharram and Ganesh Chaturthi processions till August 20 in view of the third wave.

Karnataka logged 1,857 fresh infections and 30 deaths, pushing the coronavirus tally to 29.24 lakh and the death toll to 36,911, the health department said on Thursday.

