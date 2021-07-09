हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

COVID-19 unlock: Karnataka to resume bus services to Kerala after 2 months

KSRTC said, "With the easing of restrictions under unlock 3.0 since July 5 on movement of people and vehicles to and from neighbouring states, we have decided to resume our bus service to cities and towns across Kerala." 

COVID-19 unlock: Karnataka to resume bus services to Kerala after 2 months
Representational image

New Delhi: Amid Karnataka easing lockdown-like restrictions in view of the declining COVID-19 cases, the bus services to neighbouring Kerala would resume from July 12. As per IANS report, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will restart the inter-state bus service to Kerala from July 12 after suspending it for over 2 months due to the lockdown, an official said on Thursday (July 8). 

"With the easing of restrictions under unlock 3.0 since July 5 on movement of people and vehicles to and from neighbouring states, we have decided to resume our bus service to cities and towns across Kerala," a corporation official said in a statement. 

Adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines, the bus services will resume again. Face masks, washing hands and maintaining physical distance has been made mandatory for inter-state travellers. The statement added, "Our services will resume from Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru and Puttur in the state to select places in Kerala under the standard operation procedure to ensure passengers follow the Covid appropriate behaviour.” 

For the passengers coming from Kerala into the state, the corporation has made 72-hour negative COVID-19 test reports mandatory. 

"Passengers who have received even one dose of the vaccine should carry its certificate before boarding our inter-state buses," said an official.

While for students, others from Kerala visiting Karnataka daily for education, business or other reasons have to undergo RT-PCR test once in 15 days and provide a negative test report.

As per state health bulletin on Thursday (July 8), 2,530 new coronavirus cases were logged in Karnataka, while 62 patients succumbed to the infection. The COVID-19 tally has reached  28,64,868, including 38,729 active cases. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Karnataka unlockCoronaviruslockdownKSRTC bus services
Next
Story

Cabinet expansion: BJP's Karnataka vice-president Shobha Karandlaje inducted in PM Narendra Modi's Cabinet

Must Watch

PT1M8S

UP: CM Yogi to announce population control policy on World Population Day