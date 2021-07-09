COVID-19 unlock: Karnataka to resume bus services to Kerala after 2 months

New Delhi: Amid Karnataka easing lockdown-like restrictions in view of the declining COVID-19 cases, the bus services to neighbouring Kerala would resume from July 12. As per IANS report, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will restart the inter-state bus service to Kerala from July 12 after suspending it for over 2 months due to the lockdown, an official said on Thursday (July 8).

"With the easing of restrictions under unlock 3.0 since July 5 on movement of people and vehicles to and from neighbouring states, we have decided to resume our bus service to cities and towns across Kerala," a corporation official said in a statement.

Adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines, the bus services will resume again. Face masks, washing hands and maintaining physical distance has been made mandatory for inter-state travellers. The statement added, "Our services will resume from Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru and Puttur in the state to select places in Kerala under the standard operation procedure to ensure passengers follow the Covid appropriate behaviour.”

For the passengers coming from Kerala into the state, the corporation has made 72-hour negative COVID-19 test reports mandatory.

"Passengers who have received even one dose of the vaccine should carry its certificate before boarding our inter-state buses," said an official.

While for students, others from Kerala visiting Karnataka daily for education, business or other reasons have to undergo RT-PCR test once in 15 days and provide a negative test report.

As per state health bulletin on Thursday (July 8), 2,530 new coronavirus cases were logged in Karnataka, while 62 patients succumbed to the infection. The COVID-19 tally has reached 28,64,868, including 38,729 active cases.

