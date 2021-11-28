हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

COVID restrictions are back! Karnataka makes negative RT-PCR must for people coming from Kerala, Maharashtra

The decision is taken in light of a new cluster of Covid-19 cases detected at educational institutions at Dharwad, Bengaluru, and Mysuru districts, read the order.

COVID restrictions are back! Karnataka makes negative RT-PCR must for people coming from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has issued an order on Sunday making it mandatory for those arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra to produce a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours.

The order will be applicable to everyone entering Karnataka irrespective of their vaccination status.

The decision is taken in light of a new cluster of Covid-19 cases detected at educational institutions at Dharwad, Bengaluru, and Mysuru districts, read the order.

"Students arriving from Kerala to Medical and Paramedical colleges and other such institutions within Karnataka in the past 15 days (Nov 12 to Nov 27) shall be subjected to RT-PCR test," the order said. Therefore, as per the order, those who will arrive now onwards will be subjected to a mandatory RT-PCR test on the 7th day of arrival.

The Deputy Commissioners of districts bordering Kerala state have been asked to ensure that already established check posts are active and taking up 100 per cent screening of all those arriving from Kerala.

A total of 322 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths were reported in Karnataka on Saturday.

