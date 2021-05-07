हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Dear Hemant Soren: Jagan Mohan Reddy hits back at Jharkhand CM on row over PM phone call

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday (May 7) defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi when Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren bashed PM Modi over a phone conversation on the Covid crisis in the state. 

Dear Hemant Soren: Jagan Mohan Reddy hits back at Jharkhand CM on row over PM phone call

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday (May 7) defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi when Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren bashed PM Modi over a phone conversation on the Covid crisis in the state. 

"Dear Hemant Soren, I have great respect for you, but as a brother I would urge you, no matter whatever our differences are, indulging in such level of politics would only weaken our own nation. In this war against Covid-19, these are the times not to point fingers but to come together and strengthen the hands of our Prime Minister to effectively combat the pandemic." He tweeted by saying mentioned statement.  

 Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren commented on Thursday (May 6), when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone call with the leaders of Odisha, Telangana, Jharkhand. Jagan Mohan Reddy was there in the phone call.

 

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren tweeted by saying that, "Respected Prime Minister called today. He only talked about his "Mann Ki Baat". It would have been much better if he would have talked business and listed the necessary issues."

CM Hemant Soren was not very happy as he did not get to speak about his concerns and it was only Prime Minister Narendra Modi who talked, a report from PTI said. 

According to data published by the government, Jharkhand is one of the top ten states and union territories that account for more than 75 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in the country. The other states include Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan.

 

