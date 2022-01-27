Decision on reopening Karnataka schools and colleges likely soon

New Delhi: Amid improving Covid-19 scenario in Bengaluru, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh on Thursday (January 27) hinted at reopening of schools for the students of Classes 1-9 in the city.

"Since Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru are coming down, I will seek an opinion in the cabinet on reopening of schools," IANS quoted Nagesh as saying.

He explained that the schools for standard 1-9 students in Bengaluru were closed as a precautionary measure due to two reasons: One, the Covid positivity was higher during the third wave in the city, and secondly, the rate was higher than the state average.

Further, he said that the education department is ready to conduct physical classes. "If 1 to 9 standard classes are open, the education department is ready to conduct classes. The Covid cases have been reported in single to four digits. However, the pattern of the increase in numbers has been fearful," the minister said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the state government will review the Covid-19 situation and take a call regarding the curbs soon. "We (Ministers) have discussed several issues including COVID situation, how to manage it in the days to come, representations given by various organisations (for relaxations), regarding the functioning of schools and colleges among others. We have referred it to the experts' committee," Bommai was quoted as saying by PTI.

The CM said that once the experts' committee submits its report, a meeting will be held in about three or four days and certain decisions will be taken.

After dip in daily infections a day before, Karnataka on Wednesday logged 48,905 new Covid-19 cases and 39 fatalities, which pushed the coronavirus tally to 36,54,413, and death toll to 38,705 in the state.

(With agency inputs)

