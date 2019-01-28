हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka

Demon Dushasana: Karnataka BJP attacks Siddaramaiah over manhandling woman

The woman, in the video, was complaining about revenue department workers.

Bengaluru: After former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah sparked a row by manhandling a woman at a public meeting, state BJP on Monday launched a scathing attack on the senior Congress leader calling him 'Demon Dushyasana'.

Lashing out at the Congress-JDS allaince in the state, Karnataka BJP tweeted, "CM @hd_kumaraswamy asks a farmer women were she slept. JDS MLA Sa Ra Mahesh calls women cop bloody rascal & here is @siddaramaiah threatening & abusing a women openly. Demon Dushyasana is finally reborn & resumed power in govt of Karnataka. This is how Cong-JDS treats women."

Siddaramaiah was, earlier in the day, caught on camera misbehaving with a woman at a public meeting in Mysuru. In the video, a woman is seen complaining to Siddaramaiah while the Congress veteran instead of listening to her could be seen in an agitated mood.

Both Siddaramaiah and the woman named Jamila were speaking in Kannada.

The woman, in the video, was complaining about revenue department workers. While trying to shut the woman up, the Congress leader tried to snatch the mic and while doing so also pulled her dupatta.

Attacking Siddaramaiah for his behaviour, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi should look into the matter. "Rahul Gandhi should tell what he'll do with him. This is a crime, the way he abused her. That's how they see women, they haven't changed since the tandoor case. They only respect women from one family."

The incident took place in Narasipura village under Varuna constituency. The constituency is held by Siddaramaiah's son Yatindra and was earlier held by the Congress veteran himself.

