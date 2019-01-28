Former Karmataka CM Siddaramaiah defends misbehaviour with woman, calls it an accident

Bengaluru: After facing flak for manhandling a woman at a public meeting, former Karnataka chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday downplayed the incident calling it an accident.

Defending himself, the Congress veteran said that there was no bad intention. He clarified that he was trying to stop a long speech by party worker Jamala and that she is like a sister.

"When I was trying to stop a long speech of a party worker that incident happened, it was an accident, there was no bad intention. I know her since 15 years, she is just like my sister," Siddaramaiah said.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah was caught on camera misbehaving with a woman at a public meeting in Mysuru. In the video, a woman is seen complaining to Siddaramaiah while the Congress veteran instead of listening to her could be seen in an agitated mood.

Both Siddaramaiah and the woman named Jamila were speaking in Kannada.

The woman, in the video, was complaining about revenue department workers. While trying to shut the woman up, the Congress leader tried to snatch the mic and while doing so also pulled her dupatta.

The incident took place in Narasipura village under Varuna constituency. The constituency is held by Siddaramaiah's son Yatindra and was earlier held by the Congress veteran himself.