Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah admitted due to chest pain

Bengaluru: Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah was admitted to hospital after complains of chest pain, on Wednesday. Siddaramaiah's son Yatindra Siddaramaiah, informed that he was suffering from heart problem and is undergoing treatment.

Yatindra told to ANI, ''Father has a heart problem. Dr Ramesh looked after him from the beginning. Earlier he had a similar angioplasty. Today doctor said that blood circulation to his heart is not proper. He underwent angioplasty on doctor's advice.'' Yatindra further informed that Siddaramaiah is admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and will undergo treatment till Thursday morning. He further also assured of Siddaramaiah's stable health condition.

The senior Congress leader is likely to be discharged from the hospital on Thursday (December 12). Earlier, on Monday (December 9) he resigned as the leader of the opposition after Congress suffered loss in the by-elections held in 15 constituencies of Karnataka, on December 5.

Congress was able to emerge victorious only on two seats while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a comfortable majority by winning 12 out of 15 seats in Karnataka by-poll.

Siddaramaiah sent his resignation to party chief Sonia Gandhi after the party suffered loss. He submitted his resignation saying, ''As a leader of the legislative party, I need to respect democracy. I have resigned as Congress Legislative Party leader. I have submitted my resignation to Sonia Gandhi.''

Siddaramaiah served as the chief minister of Karnataka from 2013 to 2018. He joined Congress in 2005 after facing differences with JD (S) chief H D Deve Gowda.