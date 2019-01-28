Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah loses cool, pulls woman's dupatta during a public meeting

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah was caught on camera misbehaving with a woman at a public meeting in Mysuru. In the video, a woman is seen complaining to Siddaramaiah while the Congress veteran instead of listening to her could be seen in an agitated mood.

Both Siddaramaiah and the woman named Jamila were speaking in Kannada.

#WATCH Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah misbehaves with a woman at a public meeting in Mysuru. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/MhQvUHIc3x — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019

The woman, in the video, was complaining about revenue department workers. While trying to shut the woman up, the Congress leader tried to snatch the mic and while doing so also pulled her dupatta.

The incident took place in Narasipura village under Varuna constituency. The constituency is held by Siddaramaiah's son Yatindra and was earlier held by the Congress veteran himself.

Attacking Siddaramaiah for his behaviour, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi should look into the matter. "Rahul Gandhi should tell what he'll do with him. This is a crime, the way he abused her. That's how they see women, they haven't changed since the tandoor case. They only respect women from one family."

However, Congress defended the former CM and said that whatever happened wasn't intentional. "Sometimes when people start asking questions in a rough way and after hearing them out when they don't stop, you want to pull the mic. When pulling the mic the dupatta came along with. There was no such intention," Dinesh Gundu Rao said.