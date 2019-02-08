हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)

GHMC initiates Pink Toilet for women in Hyderabad

Under this public baby feeding rooms are also being launched in the 'She Mart and Loo's'.

GHMC initiates Pink Toilet for women in Hyderabad
Image Courtesy: ANI

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) integrated Pink toilets named "She Mart and Loo's" in order to provide women with safe and hygienic toilets.

Under this public baby feeding rooms are also being launched in the "She Mart and Loo's".

The She Mart store will stock eco-friendly, recycled and upscale products manufactured by self-help groups. They also have CCTV cameras to ensure safety.

Hari Chandana, GHMC West Zone Commissioner told ANI “GHMC has integrated two needs for women in Hyderabad out of which one of them is safe toilets which are run by women. Most of the toilets are usually managed by men in the city and as a result, women feel shy to use them. The pink toilets will be maintained by the revenue which is generated from the Mart.”  

Tags:
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)She Mart and Loo'sHari Chandana
Next
Story

Karnataka Congress to take legal action against 4 rebel MLAs

Must Watch

PT5M26S

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rejects allegations by Congress in Rafale Case

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close