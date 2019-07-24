Heavy rains lash Karnataka, red alert issued in Udupi and Kodagu districts

Karnataka: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Karnataka, with the administration issuing a red alert in Udupi and Kodagu districts for Wednesday and Thursday. Kannaur and Kasaragod districts continued to recieve heavy rains.

“Strong winds from Westerly direction speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely along and off Kerala and Karnataka coasts, South Tamil Nadu and over Lakshadweep area,” said the IMD, adding that strong winds from southwesterly direction with speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail over Central and Southwest Arabian Sea.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea for the next few days.

The heavy rains will continue till Friday, July 26.

Schools and colleges will remain closed in Udupi on Wednesday. A holiday has also been declared in schools and educational institutes in Kannur, Kasargod and Malappuram districts.

The weather forecasting agency also stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls are very likely at isolated places over Konkan, Goa, Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar and Coastal Karnataka.