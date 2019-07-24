close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka rains

Heavy rains lash Karnataka, red alert issued in Udupi and Kodagu districts

The heavy rains will continue till Friday, July 26. 

Heavy rains lash Karnataka, red alert issued in Udupi and Kodagu districts
A view of Mallalli waterfalls near Somwarpet in Kodagu district of Karnataka. (Photo: IANS)

Karnataka: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Karnataka, with the administration issuing a red alert in Udupi and Kodagu districts for Wednesday and Thursday. Kannaur and Kasaragod districts continued to recieve heavy rains.

“Strong winds from Westerly direction speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely along and off Kerala and Karnataka coasts, South Tamil Nadu and over Lakshadweep area,” said the IMD, adding that strong winds from southwesterly direction with speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail over Central and Southwest Arabian Sea.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea for the next few days.

The heavy rains will continue till Friday, July 26. 

Schools and colleges will remain closed in Udupi on Wednesday. A holiday has also been declared in schools and educational institutes in Kannur, Kasargod and Malappuram districts.

The weather forecasting agency also stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls are very likely at isolated places over Konkan, Goa, Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar and Coastal Karnataka.

Tags:
Karnataka rainsUdupiKodagu
Next
Story

Greed won today: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi target BJP after trust vote defeat in Karnataka

Must Watch

PT4M4S

Yeddyurappa to stake claim to form government in Karnataka