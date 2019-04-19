close

Lok Sabha election 2019

He's fighting on seven seats and dreams to become PM, BS Yeddyurappa mocks HD Deve Gowda

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Lingayat strongman BS Yeddyurappa has taken a dig at Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) chief HD Deve Gowda for harbouring big dreams of becoming the Prime Minister or even his advisor after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to ANI, Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa said, ''He (Deve Gowda) is fighting on seven seats and has ambitions of being Prime Minister or advisor to Prime Minister?''

The Karnataka BJP leader said this while responding to Deve Gowda's recent statement that ''If Rahul Gandhi becomes PM, I will sit by his side.''

 

Commenting on the ongoing polls, former prime minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda has said that if Congress chief Rahul Gandhi becomes the prime minister of the country, he will sit by his side.

The veteran JDS leader also said that unlike BJP veteran LK Advani, he is not going to retire from active politics and will continue to work for the welfare of his people.

Talking about his decision to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Deve Gowda said, "I announced three years ago that I will not contest elections. There are circumstances now in which I have been forced to contest. There is nothing to hide. I have no ambition of anything but what I always said is that I am not going to retire from active politics."

It may be recalled that Deve Gowda is contesting from Karnataka's Tumkur parliamentary constituency against GS Basvaraj of the BJP.

Replying to a question on his son and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's statement that there is a possibility that Deve Gowda might become the prime minister as a consensus candidate after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he said, "I am not bothered about this. My concern is (Narendra) Modi will come to Parliament. I have got the guts and conviction to tell it to the face of the PM. I have the courage. If Rahul Gandhi becomes the prime minister, I will sit by his side. It is not necessary to become the prime minister."

